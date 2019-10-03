Lou Wamp and The Bluetastics

Google Calendar - Lou Wamp and The Bluetastics - 2019-10-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lou Wamp and The Bluetastics - 2019-10-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lou Wamp and The Bluetastics - 2019-10-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lou Wamp and The Bluetastics - 2019-10-03 19:00:00

Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Lou Wamp and a company of veteran pickers both honor the bluegrass tradition and give it a new kick. Instrumental prowess and vocal style showcase fine original material based in bluegrass, western swing, & swampy blues. They love to infuse the music with their own arrangements, original compositions, and nods to other genres of sound.

Info

Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Lou Wamp and The Bluetastics - 2019-10-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lou Wamp and The Bluetastics - 2019-10-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lou Wamp and The Bluetastics - 2019-10-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lou Wamp and The Bluetastics - 2019-10-03 19:00:00
DI 16.38

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

September 25, 2019

Thursday

September 26, 2019

Friday

September 27, 2019

Saturday

September 28, 2019

Sunday

September 29, 2019

Monday

September 30, 2019

Tuesday

October 1, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours