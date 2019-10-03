Lou Wamp and a company of veteran pickers both honor the bluegrass tradition and give it a new kick. Instrumental prowess and vocal style showcase fine original material based in bluegrass, western swing, & swampy blues. They love to infuse the music with their own arrangements, original compositions, and nods to other genres of sound.
Lou Wamp and The Bluetastics
Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343
