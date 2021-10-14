Love’s Arm and Southern Lit Alliance Book Launch: Songs of Deliverance

Love’s Arm and the Southern Lit Alliance are hosting a Virtual Book Launch which will benefit the ministry of Love’s Arm, a local non-profit based in Chattanooga, TN. The small book, Songs of Deliverance, was written by Andréana Lefton about the women of Love’s Arm. The event will feature readings by the author, discussion, and special music by Love’s Arm Founder, Mimi Nikkel.

Women are surviving and thriving thanks to the dedicated ministry of Love’s Arm. Songs of Deliverance tells the story of three brave and resilient women who overcame enormous challenges and hardships. Their stories are about healing from abuse, addiction and trafficking. Their stories are impactful, inspiring, and courageous. Most importantly, their stores are all true.

Hosted by Love’s Arm and the Southern Lit Alliance

https://facebook.com/events/s/songs-of-deliverance-launch-pa/389804829258824/