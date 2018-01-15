Dr. King’s message of love and equity for all comes from his strong faith and also is echoed in the teachings of other religions. Today we welcome panelists from Muslim, Hindu, Jewish, Christian, and atheist traditions to discuss these themes in their belief system. This program is free to the community. Guests are invited to explore the museum galleries afterwards to find these themes manifest in the collection.
Love and Equity: An Interfaith Panel Discussion held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
