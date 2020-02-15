Looking for something special even though Valentine’s Day is over? Or maybe you’re celebrating a day later and you need something great to gift!

Shop local at The Love Hangover Market. Support unique, and handmade gifts perfect for anyone. Free to attend and complimentary hot cocoa provided!

FEATURED VENDORS:

Birch Avenue (jewelry)

Crown and Heights (Handmade crowns)

Dahlia Designs (Handmade fabric jewelry and color street nails)

Hank and Spear (Handmade beaded earrings)

Happy Glass (Glass jewelry and stained glass objects)

Holy Man Beard Essentials (Grooming products)

Just Naked Organics (A variety of bath and body products, laundry care essentials, house hold cleaning agents, candles, gifts, and more. Just Naked also offers a complete men’s line, party favors for birthdays, showers, weddings, and corporate events, and our hotel size bars for Airbnb’s, B&B’s, Vacation Rentals, and local hotels.)

Princess Child Soaps

SaliArtCraft (Macrame earrings, necklaces and crochet and knit accessories)

The Bitter Bottle (Bitters and tinctures)

Upstate Mississippi (Small gifts perfect to use as last minute stocking stuffers: journals, journaling kits, small quilts, handkerchiefs and framed art pieces)

And while you’re here, take advantage of the Black History Month shop we have set up in the space, featuring chocolates from Cocoa Asante, t-shirts from Philadelphia Printworks, and jams from Trade Street Jam.