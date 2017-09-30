Love Lights & White

Google Calendar - Love Lights & White - 2017-09-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Love Lights & White - 2017-09-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Love Lights & White - 2017-09-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Love Lights & White - 2017-09-30 19:00:00

Walnut Street Bridge 1 Walnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Loving Life Project is hosting an event, "Love Lights & White" September 30th, 7-8 p.m. on the Walnut Street Bridge in Chattanooga.

It is being co-hosted by The Kappa League of Chattanooga, Father To The Fatherless, and Moms Demand Action.

The candlelight vigil will be an outpouring of love and support for families affected by senseless gun violence (SGV).

The goal of the event is to:

  • Raise awareness of the impact SGV has on our communities.
  • Bring comfort to the families
  • Galvanize support for ending SGV!!
Info
Walnut Street Bridge 1 Walnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
This & That
Google Calendar - Love Lights & White - 2017-09-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Love Lights & White - 2017-09-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Love Lights & White - 2017-09-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Love Lights & White - 2017-09-30 19:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Saturday

September 9, 2017

Sunday

September 10, 2017

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours