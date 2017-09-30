The Loving Life Project is hosting an event, "Love Lights & White" September 30th, 7-8 p.m. on the Walnut Street Bridge in Chattanooga.

It is being co-hosted by The Kappa League of Chattanooga, Father To The Fatherless, and Moms Demand Action.

The candlelight vigil will be an outpouring of love and support for families affected by senseless gun violence (SGV).

The goal of the event is to: