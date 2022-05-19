Love Local Chatt Spotlight Night: Fast Break Athletics

The Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

From coffee roasters and bakers to beer brewers and makers, our city is full of incredible individuals and bespoke brands. Love Local is a celebration of a unique business, person, or thing led by Dr. Collins of the Specific Chiropractic of Chattanooga.

For the month of May, we’ll be hearing from the owners of Fast Break, a local running shop in North Chattanooga that has been around since 1977. Join us to learn about their story, their upcoming event "The Chattanooga Chase," and a runner's workshop with Dr. Collins to learn tips to improve your form and performance.

This event is free for the community, regardless of Common House Membership. All are welcome guests of Dr. Collins.

