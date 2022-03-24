Love Local Chatt Spotlight Night: POMKT

to

The Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

From coffee roasters and bakers to beer brewers and makers, our city is full of incredible individuals and bespoke brands. Join Dr. Collins of the Specific Chiropractic of Chattanooga as he shows some love to a different local business, person, or thing each month.

For our March local business spotlight, hear from the husband and wife team behind POMKT (Powell Market), a vibrant boutique and all-around mood located on the Southside.

This event is free for members and guests. Drinks and food will be available for purchase.

