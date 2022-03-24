× Expand Photo by Casey Yoshida for The Scout Guide Instagram Templates Love Local Chatt Spotlight Night: POMKT at Common House

From coffee roasters and bakers to beer brewers and makers, our city is full of incredible individuals and bespoke brands. Join Dr. Collins of the Specific Chiropractic of Chattanooga as he shows some love to a different local business, person, or thing each month.

For our March local business spotlight, hear from the husband and wife team behind POMKT (Powell Market), a vibrant boutique and all-around mood located on the Southside.

This event is free for members and guests. Drinks and food will be available for purchase.