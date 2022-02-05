Love Mail: Tags and Postcards Workshop

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

As we continue to live highly virtual lives, it is important that we hold on to tangible methods of connecting and letting those we care for know that we do indeed care. Join us as we create tags and postcards perfect for sending a little love in the mail.

Please note: masks are required.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4235212643
