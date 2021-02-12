Love Potion No. 9: Valentine's Day Cocktails

This Valentine's Day, we're introducing you to your one true love: tasty cocktails.

Join us as Kaleena Goldsworthy of The Bitter Bottle teaches you how to make three delicious cocktails at home, as well as fun ways to kick your cocktails up a notch with homemade ingredients and fun garnishes.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/2/12/love-potion-no-9-valentines-day-cocktails

There is an option to purchase a 'cocktail kit' which will include a small bottle of The Bitter Bottle's bitters and any other non-perishable (non-alcohol) ingredients we will be working with. The box is enough for two participants — we suggest you share the drinks that you make! These cocktail kits can be delivered or picked up for locals or mailed for those out of town.

At the end of the class, everyone will receive access to all of the recipes and instructions for all of the drinks. These cocktails are best enjoyed safely surrounded by the people you love.

Purchase Options:

Class ONLY - $15

Class + Supplies - $30 total. Add on supplies below (mailing costs will be added if you are outside of Chattanooga; local delivery is free). PLEASE NOTE: Order by Saturday, February 6 at 1pm if outside of Chattanooga and Thursday, February 11 at 1pm if in Chattanooga for local delivery.

About the instructor:

Kaleena Goldsworthy was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.