"Love Thy Nature" film screening and history hike

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

We’ve lost touch with nature. This disconnect hurts our health, dulls our spirit, and threatens our future. Narrated by Liam Neeson, Love Thy Nature is a cinematic journey through the beauty and intimacy of our relationship with the natural world.

Join us for this partner program with Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and National Park Partners. Chief Historian Jim Ogden from Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will lead a Civil War history hike to start, then as soon as it's dark enough, we'll start the movie.

We'll be outside, so bring your picnic blanket, chairs, food and drink, bug spray, etc. We'll have bathrooms and 317 acres of natural beauty ready for you. All are welcome, but the suggested donation for this event is $10-20. All proceeds above the cost of the film and event will be split between the two nonprofits. 

