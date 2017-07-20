All My Love: A Tribute To Luther Vandross

The voice of Luther Vandross has been called "flawless" and "as smooth as silk." It's been known to create an atmosphere of pure romance. The world may never be graced with a voice like his again but "Young, Gifted, & Black" would like to pay homage a voice that paved the way for so many of us.

In collaboration with The Granfalloon, "Young, Gifted, & Black" presents a new monthly series of shows on the third Thursday of every month that highlight the greats and influential figures of art of black origin. Come join us at our first installment as we pay tribute to the velvet voice.

HOSTED BY: The Angel Loveé

WHEN: 7.20.17 | 7PM

WHERE: Granfaloon 400 E. MAIN St. #120

ADMISSION: $8 Advance | $10 Door