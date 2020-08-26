× Expand The Chattery The Low Financial Risk Business Startup Strategy

The Low Financial Risk Business Startup Strategy

You can make the leap into small business ownership! If you want to start up a business, but you’re scared of losing your shirt in the process, this class is for you. In this class you will learn the 6 business processes you need in your business, and the processes you should focus on first. Learn how to start small, make money first, then take on more expenses only as you have the money - and the time - to spend.

This class is perfect for anyone starting a business as a side hustle, business owners who have started up but aren’t yet profitable, retirees wanting a retirement business, or for people who are considering starting up a small business.

About the teacher:

Suzanne Dulin, MEng, teaches small business owners how to grow sustainable businesses so that they can control how they spend their time. Prior to starting up her business Get a Bigger Boat, Suzanne helped to develop new projects in engineering and software. She worked with such businesses as the BellSouth Cellular R&D Lab, Hughes, and Motorola. When she was working toward her Masters in Engineering Management, the head of her department taught her the skills to start up her own business. Suzanne now enjoys helping others find their authentic voices as they create businesses that don’t fit into any specific box.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.