Low Lyfe Volume 1

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee, Tennessee 37408

1155 and Soundsystem Cultures LLC presents:

L O W L Y F E // V O L . 1

Friday December 30th | The Granfalloon | 18+ Event | Doors @ 7 pm

****POWERED BY FUNKTION-ONE SOUND*****

Lineup:

P U S H L O O P //

[MalLabel Music]

[ShadowTrix Music]

[Dank'n'Dirty Dubz]

Pushloop was born into music–with two musically talented parents, it’s hard not to appreciate the glory of sound. His musical journey started at the piano and as young Pushloop grew older, he developed a deep appreciation for hip hop and electronic music. 2009: Pushloop discovers dubstep and it’s game over. The Widdler, Coki, Mala, Distance, Truth, Biome… the list goes on and on. He was obsessed with every single bassy track that he stumbled upon and his passion inspired him to explore the art of DJing. As Pushloop became more familiar with the diverse genre of dubstep, his musical taste became refined and he began producing his perfect blend of sounds and styles. What we have today are HEAVY BASSLINES balanced by refreshing melodies.

pushloopmusic@gmail.com

https://soundcloud.com/pushloop

https://soundcloud.com/pushloop/pushloop-original-mix-spring-2016

+SUPPORT FROM

PARROTICE //

https://1155.bandcamp.com -

https://parrotice.bandcamp.com/releases

GG WALLIN//

https://wallin.bandcamp.com

https://soundcloud.com/wallinsounds

KIOTE //

https://soundcloud.com/kiote-2

SOUNDSYSTEM DUB COLLECTION //

Soundsystem Cultures LLC

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee, Tennessee 37408

