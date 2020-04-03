Lucero

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The band’s ninth studio album, Among the Ghosts,  lays out that new territory with alacrity, as Lucero shines their Morning Star, burning just as brightly, if not more so, 20 years later. As one of the album’s song titles so aptly puts it, “Everything Has Changed”, but one thing hasn’t… Lucero’s music remains more vital than ever.

Concerts & Live Music
