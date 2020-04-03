The band’s ninth studio album, Among the Ghosts, lays out that new territory with alacrity, as Lucero shines their Morning Star, burning just as brightly, if not more so, 20 years later. As one of the album’s song titles so aptly puts it, “Everything Has Changed”, but one thing hasn’t… Lucero’s music remains more vital than ever.
Lucero
The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family This & ThatMAC Fursday Thursday Adoption Special
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
-
Theater & DancePop-up Project Dance Classes
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
Business & CareerMonthly Home Remodelers Networking Luncheon
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Holder
-
Charity & FundraisersAll in for ALS
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJason Lyles Duo
Saturday
-
Education & LearningMurals 101
-
-
Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsWinter Writers Workshop
-
-
Education & LearningCoffee Talk with Kreneshia Whiteside: Being a Woman of Color Working in the Arts
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJoe Jam
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningStained Glass One Day Workshop
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWooden House Collages
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Daly Special
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Wallens
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate & Advanced Watercolor
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Airbnb: Creating a New Income Stream
-
-
Education & LearningFinding Your Creative Self through Expressive Journaling
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicEli Ensor
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningGoals and Vision for 2020
-
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & FundraisersColor Chattanooga Pink! at Area 61 Gallery
-
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli & Maria Jordania
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner's Stained Glass with Summer Harrison
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningGargoyle Sculpting
-
Education & LearningImprov at Work
-
Education & LearningGet Started Making Helpful Videos
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAn Evening with Joe Robinson