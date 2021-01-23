Luminous Mid-Tones in Oil with Edmond Praybe

In this two-day online workshop students will explore approaches to seeing and describing a sense of color in their neutral tones (grays, browns, whites). Learn how to infuse vibrancy and depth into your mid-tones to achieve richer overall color in your paintings. There is a reason why many painters claim that their favorite color is gray- the potential for variation and subtly is endless!

Students will be given instruction on several exercises to be completed between the first and second class meeting. These exercises will be discussed and evaluated during the second class and new ideas will be introduced. Topics covered will include lighting, color temperature, contrast vs. close value, color mixing and theory and heightened color vs. color matching. Due to the subtleties of perceiving color in mid tones we will work directly from life without the aid of photo references.

The instructor will lead slide presentations, live demonstrations and discussions on approaches and theories involving color, light and value. Still life will be the main vehicle for demonstrations, but students may also paint from the figure or landscape. Students may wish to work alongside the instructor during the live demos, however the majority of their work will take place outside of the scheduled zoom meetings. There will be plenty of opportunity for dialog and Q and A during class meetings.

This class will be held via ZOOM meetings. To download the free ZOOM app, click here, Please note the workshop will be held EST.

Click here for materials list

About the instructor:

Edmond Praybe is an award winning painter and teaching artist currently based outside of Baltimore, MD. He shows his work widely in juried and invitational exhibitions across the US and is currently represented by First Street Gallery in New York City and Y Art in Baltimore. Edmond received his BFA in painting from Maryland Institute, College of Art and MFA from the New York Studio School. He has taught classes, workshops and lectured in the Mid-Atlantic region for the better part of a decade.