Jorge Bonilla from BAMBUKSA

Join us for a Virtual-Only Lunch & Learn! Jorge Bonilla from BAMBUKSA will discuss how his company created an equitable business model to benefit the local community and landscape.

BAMBUKSA is a company that helps developers in Central America build structures with bamboo. Bamboo is a local, rapidly renewable resource that sequesters carbon, provides native habitat, and creates resilient buildings. Visit our website to RSVP for this Lunch & Learn and you will receive a Zoom link for the virtual event.