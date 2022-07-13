Lunch & Learn

to

Main Street 1 Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us for a Virtual-Only Lunch & Learn! Jorge Bonilla from BAMBUKSA will discuss how his company created an equitable business model to benefit the local community and landscape.

BAMBUKSA is a company that helps developers in Central America build structures with bamboo. Bamboo is a local, rapidly renewable resource that sequesters carbon, provides native habitat, and creates resilient buildings. Visit our website to RSVP for this Lunch & Learn and you will receive a Zoom link for the virtual event.

Info

Main Street 1 Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - Lunch & Learn - 2022-07-13 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lunch & Learn - 2022-07-13 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lunch & Learn - 2022-07-13 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lunch & Learn - 2022-07-13 12:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

July 7, 2022

Friday

July 8, 2022

Saturday

July 9, 2022

Sunday

July 10, 2022

Monday

July 11, 2022

Tuesday

July 12, 2022

Wednesday

July 13, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours