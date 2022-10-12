Lunch & Learn: Construction Career Center

Construction Career Center 2225 Roanoke Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Want to visit the brand-new Construction Career Center? Come with green|spaces and learn how the Center supports high school students and adults pursuing construction-focused careers.

This month, green|spaces' Lunch and Learn will be at the Construction Career Center. Formerly the Mary Ann Garber school, this facility recently underwent a $6 million renovation with sustainability initiatives led by green|spaces. Outfitted with indoor and outdoor lab spaces and attached classrooms to accommodate electrical, masonry, carpentry, and other disciplines, the Center will provide hands-on instruction, career placement assistance, and continuing education opportunities.

If construction is not complete, we will take a construction progress tour of the site.

