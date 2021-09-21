Lunch & Learn: How to Review Your Pay Stub and Tax Return

Each Tuesday in September, join The Chattery and DRW Financial for a free 30 minute virtual lunch and learn all about your finances. Each week we'll cover a different topic, and each session will be recorded for those who can't make it live. Sign up for every week or just one session.

Starting at noon, the schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 7: Health Savings Accounts, how do they work?

Tuesday, September 14: Understanding your retirement account -- Should you roll over your dormant 401k? Can you make a "back door" Roth contribution?

Tuesday, September 21: How to Review Your Pay Stub and Tax Return

Tuesday, September 28: Is it time to refinance your mortgage?

About the teacher:

David Wattenbarger is President of DRW Financial, a financial planning and investment management company. He started his financial career in 2000, learning about the business from the inside out. Prior to starting his investment advisory firm in Chattanooga, David's last corporate job was as the senior fixed income trader for a national independent broker/dealer. In his spare time, David enjoys being out and about in Chattanooga, and when at home enjoys introducing his children to the joys of classic rock. David is donating his time for this class.