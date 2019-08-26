Lunch And Learn Seminar: How To Protect You And Your Family From Identity Theft

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402

Join us at the Chattanooga Downtown Library where we will discuss the topic of identity theft and tips for preventing it. The folks at Online Application Services will be presenting and answering all of your questions. It only takes a few quick steps to better protect yourself from those interested in duplicating your identity and we will be discussing some simple strategies to get you started. A few of the other topics will be:

How to protect your personal information

Ways your identity is obtained

The variety of ways thieves commit fraud

What to do if your identity is stolen

Best practices for proper data management, computer hardware, software and personal paperwork disposal

There is no cost to attend this event, however space is limited and an RSVP to alexharbold487@gmail.com is required. There will be a small fee of $15 for lunch.

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
