Lunch & Learn: Urban Forest Canopy Project

to

green|spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Charlie Mix, the GIS Director for UTC and the IGTLab, presents the research behind the Chatanooga Urban Forest Canopy Project at our next Lunch & Learn. This high-resolution map will be used by the City of Chattanooga and green|spaces to address issues and identify solutions pertaining to tree equity, urban heat island effect, air and water quality, and more. Lunch from a local restaurant will be provided. Event is free for members and $15 for non-members.

Info

green|spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Urban Forest Canopy Project - 2022-09-14 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Urban Forest Canopy Project - 2022-09-14 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Urban Forest Canopy Project - 2022-09-14 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lunch & Learn: Urban Forest Canopy Project - 2022-09-14 12:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

September 8, 2022

Friday

September 9, 2022

Saturday

September 10, 2022

Sunday

September 11, 2022

Monday

September 12, 2022

Tuesday

September 13, 2022

Wednesday

September 14, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours