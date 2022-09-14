Lunch & Learn: Urban Forest Canopy Project

× Expand green|spaces Charlie Mix speaks about CHA's Urban Tree Canopy Project on Sept. 14

Charlie Mix, the GIS Director for UTC and the IGTLab, presents the research behind the Chatanooga Urban Forest Canopy Project at our next Lunch & Learn. This high-resolution map will be used by the City of Chattanooga and green|spaces to address issues and identify solutions pertaining to tree equity, urban heat island effect, air and water quality, and more. Lunch from a local restaurant will be provided. Event is free for members and $15 for non-members.