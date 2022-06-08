× Expand green|spaces Lunch & Learn

This month's topic: Scaling Sustainability: How Small and Mid-Market Businesses can apply sustainability best practices from leading corporations

Want to learn how to scale corporate sustainability practices to your small or mid-market business? Ali Ahmed, the founder and principal at Green Strategies LLC, will present this topic at this month's Lunch & Learn.

Ahmed is a recognized sustainability and energy management leader who has developed and managed more than 50 global energy and sustainability programs.

Lunch & Learns are educational and networking events hosted on the 2nd Wednesday of every month. Lunch from a local restaurant is provided. RSVP at https://bit.ly/greenspacesLearn