Lunch & Learn

to

green|spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

This month's topic: Scaling Sustainability: How Small and Mid-Market Businesses can apply sustainability best practices from leading corporations

Want to learn how to scale corporate sustainability practices to your small or mid-market business? Ali Ahmed, the founder and principal at Green Strategies LLC, will present this topic at this month's Lunch & Learn.

Ahmed is a recognized sustainability and energy management leader who has developed and managed more than 50 global energy and sustainability programs.

Lunch & Learns are educational and networking events hosted on the 2nd Wednesday of every month. Lunch from a local restaurant is provided. RSVP at https://bit.ly/greenspacesLearn

Info

green|spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Business & Career, Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lunch & Learn - 2022-06-08 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lunch & Learn - 2022-06-08 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lunch & Learn - 2022-06-08 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lunch & Learn - 2022-06-08 12:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

May 31, 2022

Wednesday

June 1, 2022

Thursday

June 2, 2022

Friday

June 3, 2022

Saturday

June 4, 2022

Sunday

June 5, 2022

Monday

June 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours