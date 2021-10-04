× Expand The Chattery Lunch and Write

Lunch & Write: Creative Writing with Prompts

Spend your lunch break with fellow writers! In this one hour online class, we will write with fun prompts inspired by visual art and our own phone photos. Prompts will allow you to write memoir, poetry, fiction, or create some space for self-reflection.

All you need are your favorite writing tools (pen, paper, computer, etc.), and please feel free to enjoy your lunch during this online class.

About the teacher:

Anneli Matheson’s essay “A Wander Down Dried Seafood Street” was a runner-up in Sweet Lit’s 2020 Flash Essay Contest. Her stories and essays have appeared in The Ilanot Review, Cha: An Asian Literary Journal, 5x5, and Lowestoft Chronicle, among others. One of her favorite projects of all time was co-editing the poetry cookbook Feast: Poetry and Recipes for a Full Seating at Dinner (Black Lawrence Press, 2015). She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from City University of Hong Kong, and is working on her first novel.