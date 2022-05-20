LVNDR with Oweda

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission: $15

Neo-Soul, R&B, Psychedelic funky feels by Maria Jordania & friends!

