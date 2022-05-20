Mars Michael
LVNDR with Oweda at Songbirds
Doors at 7:00 PM
Show at 8:00 PM
Standing Show
General Admission: $15
Neo-Soul, R&B, Psychedelic funky feels by Maria Jordania & friends!
to
Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
