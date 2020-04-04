LWFF: Social Distance Series

LWFF doesn't have any medical expertise. We don't even have a stock pile of hand sanitizer or toilet paper to share.

But with our community hurting from the worry and fear surrounding the COVID-19 virus, we're want to help.

We figured while everyone is stuck at home trying to social distance themselves, maybe we can do what we do best: share awesome outdoor adventure and conservation films.

In an effort to make things a tiny bit better, we've put together a list of most of our favorite films from our 8 festivals. We'll be sending out links to 3-5 each day at 6 p.m. for the next couple of weeks.

We hope these awesome films can take your mind off of the pandemic for a little while and make your day a little brighter.

Check out the Facebook Event Page at https://www.facebook.com/events/681284549359947/