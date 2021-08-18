Macramé 2-Day Intensive Workshop

In this intensive two-day workshop, you'll create a 2-foot macramé masterpiece. No previous experience needed.

In this workshop, you will:

  • Learn how to create your own large macramé piece, including an overview of the materials.
  • Learn how to make a variety of macramé knots.
  • Leave with a beautiful piece of finished wall hanging and the know-how to design and create more pieces on your own.

The class takes place on Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. All supplies are included. Masks are required. Space is extremely limited.

About the teacher:

Mary Kate Vanderhart has lived in the Chattanooga area for the last 12 years. Mary Kate currently resides in North Georgia with her husband, two little girls, and their three furry friends. Mary Kate is a self-taught fiber artist specializing in macrame. She also enjoys weaving. Macrame has brought so much joy to her life over the last year and she loves sharing that joy through workshops and lessons!

