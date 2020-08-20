Macrame Heart Wall Hanging

Macrame Heart Wall Hanging

Learn to make your own elegant macrame wall hanging!

This is a beginner macrame class and no prior experience is needed.

In this class, you will:

  • Learn how to start your own wall hanging, including an overview of the materials.
  • Learn how to make a variety of knots.
  • Leave with a beautiful piece of finished wall art and the know-how to design and create more pieces on your own.

All supplies + shipping included! Everyone will receive macrame rope and a dowel.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/macrame-heart-wall-hanging-online-class-supplies-tickets-109337381050

About the teacher:

Mary Kate Vanderhart has lived in the Chattanooga area for the last 12 years. Mary Kate currently resides in North Georgia with her husband, two little girls, and their three furry friends. Mary Kate is a self-taught fiber artist specializing in macrame. She also enjoys weaving. Macrame has brought so much joy to her life over the last year and she loves sharing that joy through workshops and lessons!

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

