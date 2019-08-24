Macrame and Mimosas

to Google Calendar - Macrame and Mimosas - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Macrame and Mimosas - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Macrame and Mimosas - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Macrame and Mimosas - 2019-08-24 10:00:00

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us for a fun morning of sipping mimosas and making a macrame wall hanging!

Learn to make your own elegant macrame wall hanging. No prior experience is needed.

In this class, you will:

Learn how to start your own wall hanging, including an overview of the materials.

Learn how to make a variety of knots.

Leave with a beautiful piece of finished wall art and the know-how to design and create more pieces on your own.

Supplies: All supplies included.

About the teacher:

Mary Kate Vanderhart has lived in the Chattanooga area for the last 12 years. Mary Kate currently resides in North Georgia with her husband, two little girls, and their three furry friends. Mary Kate is a self-taught fiber artist specializing in macrame. She also enjoys weaving. Macrame has brought so much joy to her life over the last year and she loves sharing that joy through workshops and lessons!

Info

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Macrame and Mimosas - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Macrame and Mimosas - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Macrame and Mimosas - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Macrame and Mimosas - 2019-08-24 10:00:00
DI 16.30

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

July 30, 2019

Wednesday

July 31, 2019

Thursday

August 1, 2019

Friday

August 2, 2019

Saturday

August 3, 2019

Sunday

August 4, 2019

Monday

August 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours