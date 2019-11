Macrame Ornament Making

In this class, you’ll learn to make two macrame snowflakes to be used as table decoration or ornaments on your tree! This is a beginner macrame class and no prior experience is needed.

In this class, you will:

Learn how to make a variety of knots.

Leave with two finished snowflakes and the know-how to design and create more pieces on your own.

About the teacher:

Mary Kate Vanderhart has lived in the Chattanooga area for the last 12 years. Mary Kate currently resides in North Georgia with her husband, two little girls, and their three furry friends. Mary Kate is a self-taught fiber artist specializing in macrame. She also enjoys weaving. Macrame has brought so much joy to her life over the last year and she loves sharing that joy through workshops and lessons!