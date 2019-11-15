Mad Hatter’s High Tea: 2nd Annual Fundraiser Event

Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall 890 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us on November 15 for our 2nd Annual Mad Hatter’s High Tea. This is SCCA’s primary fundraising event. All proceeds support the mission and outreach efforts of our studio and allow us to continue providing clay arts for all!

Friday, November 15, 2019

6-10PM

Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall

890 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

There will be a silent auction, pottery "throwdown" competition, live music by Jeff Fordham, food from Dish T'Pass, and drinks provided by Chattanooga Whiskey!

Tickets are available for purchase for $65 on our website or at Scenic City Clay Arts. Tickets will be available at the door for $75.

Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall 890 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers
4238831758
