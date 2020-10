Mad Knight Brewery's Masquerade

Welcome back to Mad Knight! Join us for a masquerade to summon some spooky hallows eve spirits!

Featuring:

E. T. starting off the horrors at 3:00 pm!

Landis Z

Doodle Bivens

Matthew Paul Revere

Havoc

Chop Top SawYer

Joshua Claude Mayfield and His Horse Thieves!

Please bring donations for the bands and wear masks to ward off any unwanted ghouls.

Dress appropriately as this will be an outdoor event!