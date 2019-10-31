The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary!

to Google Calendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-10-31 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-10-31 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-10-31 07:00:00 iCalendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-10-31 07:00:00

The Mad Priest 719 Cherry St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Mad Priest on Cherry Street is turning ONE!

Join us for The Great Triduum of Allhallowtide* on October 31st-November 2nd to celebrate the ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY of downtown Chattanooga's all day cafe & bar!

So what can you expect for our three day party?! Giveaways, new food menu specials, live music, new cocktail menu release, Belgian beer tap takeover, and 3 unique late-night parties:

> All Hallows’ Eve Whiskey & “Confession”

> Poetry & Potions: A Collaboration between Words And Drinks

> Dia De Los Muertos & Cocktail Party

Full schedule and details at our facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/430732154221372/

Info

The Mad Priest 719 Cherry St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
404.454.0610
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-10-31 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-10-31 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-10-31 07:00:00 iCalendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-10-31 07:00:00 to Google Calendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-11-01 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-11-01 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-11-01 07:00:00 iCalendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-11-01 07:00:00 to Google Calendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-11-02 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-11-02 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-11-02 07:00:00 iCalendar - The Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary! - 2019-11-02 07:00:00
DI 16.43

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

October 28, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

October 29, 2019

Wednesday

October 30, 2019

Thursday

October 31, 2019

Friday

November 1, 2019

Saturday

November 2, 2019

Sunday

November 3, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours