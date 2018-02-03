Heart of Vinyl, Jax Wax, and some local crates will take over Mad Knight Brewing Co. for two days February 3rd and 4th Music starts at 4:00 each day. Saturday Feb. 3rd: Jamal Traub, Hap Henninger, Tennessee Tremblers, Sweet Georgia Brown. Sunday Feb 4th: Landis Zehrug, Joshua Songs, Matthew Paul Revere, Mark Porkchop Holder. There will be beer specials as well!! Come check out some vinyls, drink good beer and listen to live music!
Mad Record Show
Mad Knight Brewing Co. 4015 Tennessee Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
