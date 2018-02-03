Mad Record Show

to Google Calendar - Mad Record Show - 2018-02-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mad Record Show - 2018-02-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mad Record Show - 2018-02-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - Mad Record Show - 2018-02-03 15:00:00

Mad Knight Brewing Co. 4015 Tennessee Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Heart of Vinyl, Jax Wax, and some local crates will take over Mad Knight Brewing Co. for two days February 3rd and 4th Music starts at 4:00 each day. Saturday Feb. 3rd: Jamal Traub, Hap Henninger, Tennessee Tremblers, Sweet Georgia Brown. Sunday Feb 4th: Landis Zehrug, Joshua Songs, Matthew Paul Revere, Mark Porkchop Holder. There will be beer specials as well!! Come check out some vinyls, drink good beer and listen to live music!

Info
Mad Knight Brewing Co. 4015 Tennessee Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mad Record Show - 2018-02-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mad Record Show - 2018-02-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mad Record Show - 2018-02-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - Mad Record Show - 2018-02-03 15:00:00
Digital Issue 15.02

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Monday

January 15, 2018

Tuesday

January 16, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours