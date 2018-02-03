Mad Record Show

Heart of Vinyl, Jax Wax, and some local crates will take over Mad Knight Brewing Co. for two days February 3rd and 4th Music starts at 4:00 each day. Saturday Feb. 3rd: Jamal Traub, Hap Henninger, Tennessee Tremblers, Sweet Georgia Brown. Sunday Feb 4th: Landis Zehrug, Joshua Songs, Matthew Paul Revere, Mark Porkchop Holder. There will be beer specials as well!! Come check out some vinyls, drink good beer and listen to live music!