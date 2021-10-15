Maggie Rose w/ Them Vibes and Dylan Hartigan

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors: 6:30pm

Show Time: 7:15pm

Seated Show

The third album from Maggie Rose, Have a Seat is the work of a phenomenally gifted artist showing the full extent of her power. After years of honing her chops and making her name as a force-of-nature vocalist, the Nashville-based singer/songwriter has dreamed up her own unbridled collision of rock-and-roll, soul, folk, funk, and R&B: a fittingly eclectic sound for a musician whose live experience includes opening for Heart and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, touring as direct support for Kelly Clarkson, and sharing the Cayamo Cruise bill with Emmylou Harris and Jason Isbell—all in 2019 alone. Centered on the stunning vocal command she’s revealed in taking the stage at The Grand Ole Opry over 80 times, Have a Seat finds Rose approaching her music with more confidence and clarity of vision than ever, ultimately sharing a selection of songs both timeless and urgent. Produced by Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes, Have a Seat came to life at the iconic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL.

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Maggie Rose w/ Them Vibes and Dylan Hartigan - 2021-10-15 19:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Maggie Rose w/ Them Vibes and Dylan Hartigan - 2021-10-15 19:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Maggie Rose w/ Them Vibes and Dylan Hartigan - 2021-10-15 19:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Maggie Rose w/ Them Vibes and Dylan Hartigan - 2021-10-15 19:15:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

September 29, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

September 30, 2021

Friday

October 1, 2021

Saturday

October 2, 2021

Sunday

October 3, 2021

Monday

October 4, 2021

Tuesday

October 5, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours