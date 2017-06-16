Magic Birds is a Chattanooga, TN-based band made up of Scott Bruce and Ben Ezell. Delivering their own brand of Americana music, the duo blends together elements of classic country, bluegrass and folk, producing a stripped down style of music that exemplifies the sound that has helped shape their lives. Telling stories that they have heard over time, stories they have lived through and stories they have simply imagined, Magic Birds continues to put their heart and soul into the music they create.

Seating for the show begins at 8, Show at 9, No cover, tips for the artist appreciated

