Experience the fun and fantasy of the beloved Harry Potter series in the wild and wonderful grounds of the garden. Signal Mtn. Nursery invites you to come enjoy and immerse yourself in an evening inspired by the beloved literary series through displays, interactive activities, Harry Potter themed animals provided by Reflection Riding, theatrical performance, and refreshment. We will be encouraging attendants to come in costume and leave with a smile on their face, delight in their heart, and an armful of themed crafts and goodies.
Magic In The Garden: A Harry Potter Inspired Event
Signal Mtn. Nursery 1100 Hubbard Rd., Town of Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377
