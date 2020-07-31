Magical Night Of Literacy Festival And Movie-In-The-Park

The Soddy-Daisy Community Library (SDCL) and the KELCURT Foundation will host the Magical Night of Literacy Festival and Movie-In-The-Park at Veterans Park, 9000 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN.

The theme of the festival is Harry Potter (July 31st is the fictional character’s birthday). The event is free and open to everyone. Crafts and games will be available for everyone, as well as a scavenger hunt, and a costume contest will take place at 8 pm. The event is made possible by and in loving memory of Billy M and Shirley Shadwick, Friends of the SDCL.

The Soddy-Daisy Community Library will be passing out free books to children 18 and under. Other participating vendors and organizations are the Girls Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, Northside Neighborhood House, the March of Dimes, Soddy Daisy Montlake Historic Association, Kona Ice, Learning Rx, Solutions Printing, and the Soddy-Daisy Police Department.

The free movie will begin at approximately 9:15 pm and is the story of a young boy who discovers he is a wizard and begins his first year at wizarding school (film name withheld due to contract restrictions).

Social distancing and masks are required by Hamilton County Executive Order. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the park and booths, games and activities will be sanitized regularly throughout the event