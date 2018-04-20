The Professional Actor Training Program at ChattState presents Maids of Honor opening Friday, April 20 at 7:30.

Written by Joan Casademont, Maids of Honor tells the story of three Bowlin sisters, Monica, Annie and Isabelle.

FREE admission.

The show runs for three performances only. Friday and Saturday, April 20 and 21 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 22 at 2:30 pm. Performances take place in the Humanities Theatre at Chattanooga State, 4501 Amnicola Highway. Admission is free. Reservations are not needed.

The cast includes graduating students Hope Endriss, Shania Davis and Johanna Fredrickson as the three Bowlin sisters with Tyler Kirby, Toby Lindstrom, Alex Clay, and guest artist Jennifer Arbogast Wilson rounding out the cast. Maids of Honor is directed by Sherry Landrum and stage managed by Maggie Williams.

Maids of Honor is for mature audiences. Adult language and adult themes. Not suitable for children.

ABOUT THE SHOW: Monica, a local TV talk show host, is getting married to a man who has neglected to tell her that he is being indicted for insider trading. Monica also has kept information from him. She’s pregnant. Her sister Isabelle, who wants to be an investigative reporter uncovers the secrets and, with sister Annie, tries to convince Monica not to go through with the marriage. Meanwhile, the sisters try to convince Annie that she should marry Harry Hobson, her old flame and caterer for Monica’s wedding. The Bowlin women's difficulties with men, which result from a childhood with an alcoholic father and an abused mother, are revealed in this delightful, warm-hearted play.

Maids of Honor is the culmination of two years of intensive work on acting, improvisation, voice, movement, and stagecraft.