Main St Farmers Market 10 Year Anniversary Party

Main Street Farmers' Market 325 E. Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

To celebrate a decade of delivering weekly opportunities to know what is in your food, where it comes from and support small businesses, the Main St. Farmers Market is hosting a seasonal soiree in August! National Farmers Market Week is Aug 4-10th and we are going to have an organically good time with a block party! We are moving the market, directly onto Chestnut Street, with the help of our longtime neighbor and newest sponsor, Chattanooga Brewing!

Just for the day, you will find the MSFM right in front of Chattanooga Brewing with live music, a kids booth, guest vendors, food trucks, and much more! Also, make any MSFM purchase and get a free pint on Chatta Brew. Side note: this free ChattaBrew beer happens every week at our market so definitely start coming weekly.

As we are a non profit, your beloved market is made possible because of one marvelous market manager and many volunteers including board members, committee chairs, vendors, students, friends and family. Visit our market info booth to make a $10 donation to our ever growing, agricultural non profit and receive a limited edition reusable MSFM tote while supplies last.

