Major! Documentary Screening

to Google Calendar - Major! Documentary Screening - 2017-06-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Major! Documentary Screening - 2017-06-15 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Major! Documentary Screening - 2017-06-15 18:30:00 iCalendar - Major! Documentary Screening - 2017-06-15 18:30:00

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402

With permission from MAJOR! To The People, (www.facebook.com/missmajorfilm), we are honored to be co-hosting this event with three local organizations doing amazing work in Chattanooga. Please join Concerned Citizens for Justice, Tennessee Valley Pride and the Intersectional Feminist Alliance of Chattanooga to view MAJOR! the documentary. MAJOR! explores the life and campaigns of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a formerly incarcerated Black transgender elder and activist who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years.

Info

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Major! Documentary Screening - 2017-06-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Major! Documentary Screening - 2017-06-15 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Major! Documentary Screening - 2017-06-15 18:30:00 iCalendar - Major! Documentary Screening - 2017-06-15 18:30:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

May 23, 2017

Wednesday

May 24, 2017

Thursday

May 25, 2017

Friday

May 26, 2017

Saturday

May 27, 2017

Sunday

May 28, 2017

Monday

May 29, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours