Major! Documentary Screening

With permission from MAJOR! To The People, (www.facebook.com/missmajorfilm), we are honored to be co-hosting this event with three local organizations doing amazing work in Chattanooga. Please join Concerned Citizens for Justice, Tennessee Valley Pride and the Intersectional Feminist Alliance of Chattanooga to view MAJOR! the documentary. MAJOR! explores the life and campaigns of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a formerly incarcerated Black transgender elder and activist who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years.