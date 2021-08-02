Make Your Own Dream Pillow

A dream pillow is a small pillow filled with relaxing herbs to promote a restful sleep, reduce stress, or induce a relaxing dream.

In this class, we will talk about the history of dream pillows, which herbs to use and which to avoid.

Each participant will make a dream pillow to take home filled with fragrant herbs.

Please note: Masks are encouraged.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com