× Expand thechattery.org Make Your Own Foot Scrub

Presented by The Chattery:

Before you slip into those new sandals this summer, you’ll want to get your feet into shape. In this class we will make three products to clean, exfoliate and smooth those rough, dry heels that you’ve been able to hide all winter. We will start with making little tea bags filled with herbs, oils, and Epsom salts to create a foot soak to cleanse and refresh your feet. Next, you’ll want to create an exfoliant to help remove dry skin and rough spots on your feet. Finally, to finish off your foot care TLC kit, you’ll create a moisture rich foot balm with shea butter and essential oils.

You will go home with three products and the recipes to create more for yourself and gift giving.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com.