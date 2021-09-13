Make Your Own Herbal Salves

Easy to make using just a few simple ingredients, herbal salves and balms can be used to heal, soothe, or improve various skin irritations and conditions. In this class, you will make two 2-oz tins of an herbal salve or balm, choosing from four recipes. We will discuss herbs, oils, and essential oils to use to design your own salves and balms. You will learn how to infuse herbs in oils, and where to source these herbs.

Please note: if you are vegan we will be using beeswax. If you are allergic to or sensitive to any of the ingredients, we advise that you do not participate. Ingredients may include but are not limited to sunflower oil, olive oil, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, rice bran oil, lavender flowers, calendula flowers, dried chamomile, essential oils of lavender, tea tree and peppermint.

Please note: Masks are required.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com