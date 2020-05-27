× Expand The Chattery Herbal Shrubs and Drinking Vinegars

Presented by The Chattery.

A shrub or drinking vinegar was popular during colonial times. A shrub is an intriguing blend of fruit, sugar, and vinegar that was used to preserve fruit and herbs long after the harvest during an era where refrigeration was not available. Drinking vinegars are cooling and good at quenching your thirst.

In this class, participants will learn how to make their own herbal shrubs and drinking vinegars at home!

Class Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/make-your-own-herbal-shrubs-and-drinking-vinegars-online-class-tickets-103168828744

About the teacher:

Kaleena Goldsworthy is the owner and operator of The Bitter Bottle, which is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. Kaleena was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.