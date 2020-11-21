Make Your Own Live Holiday Decorations

In this popular holiday class, Master Gardeners Carol Mathews, Karen Webster and Connie Giles will demonstrate how to create beautiful holiday decorations – wreaths, swags and table displays -- using live greenery from the garden, along with natural accents and ornamental ribbon bows.

Carol Mathews comments, “Nothing creates that special holiday spirit like the smell of natural greens throughout your home and around your front door. For several years, MGHC has offered a class in making holiday decorations with natural materials from our gardens. Owing to current circumstance, this year’s class will be held over Zoom which allows us to expand the number of participants who can watch or create along with us.” To join this class, register at the MGHC site and gather the list of supplies listed below.”

GREENERY: Any evergreen is useable – pine, spruce, cryptomeria, boxwood, nandina, magnolia leaves, cedar, junipers, Leyland cypress, and the arborvitaes. For additional appeal consider contrasting texture and fragrance.

EMBELLISHMENTS: Natural embellishments can include seed pods, pinecones berries on cedar or nandina, nuts, magnolia leaves, and dried okra pods. These can be used naturally or spray painted to add color and interest. We also will show you how to make fancy bows, so have some ribbon on hand.

WREATH BASE: A grapevine or wire wreath base from a local craft store works the best. Shapes other than round also work well. Use your imagination!

SUPPLIES: Florist wire, pruners, wire cutters or strong scissors. A selection of attractive pretty ribbon will be the other supplies needed. A hot glue gun is an option to attach some of the embellishments.