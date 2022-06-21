× Expand Mark Anderson Make Music Day Chattanooga

Make Music Day is a global celebration of music held each year on solstice - June 21st. All events are free and open to all people and all music styles.

Event locations include: Walnut Street Plaza at south end of bridge, Public Libraries downtown and Northgate, Gate 11 Distillery, Downside Up, Hi-Fi Clydes, Chattanooga Brewing Company, Home Slice Pizza, and the Cherry Street Tavern.

Find the best spots for you and friends to make music at the website: www.makemusicchatt.art