Make Your Own Herbal Beverage and Celebrate with Habitat for Humanity

Raise a glass to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area!

This month, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area partnered with the Thrivent Member Network South Region for a month-long matching fundraising campaign of generosity. The goal? Raise $4,000 and Thrivent would match every $2 raised with $1 of theirs.

Habitat of Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area is THRILLED to announce that you blew the top off of the thermometer and raised $4,766 – which brings the grand total to $6,766!

Join us as we celebrate the success of this campaign with a live virtual cocktail (and mocktail!) demonstration from Kaleena Goldsworthy at The Bitter Bottle, hosted by The Chattery. Upon sign up, you’ll also receive access to a pre-recorded gardening workshop filmed by Crabtree Farms.

In the live virtual cocktail class, we will be discussing and learning to make drinks inspired by your spring garden! These drinks are the perfect thing to serve on your patio. Participants will learn the basic skills needed to replicate two tasty drinks at home, as well as fun ways to impress your friends and families with homemade ingredients and fun garnishes. At the end of the class, everyone will receive recipe cards and instructions. Download the ingredient list here: https://bit.ly/3dmzjju.

The pre-recorded garden workshop from Crabtree Farms was filmed this Spring for you to enjoy from the comfort and safety of your own home. Enlivening our community since 1998 through eating, education, and experience, Crabtree Farms is a nonprofit, community-focused sustainable farm and agriculture resource. Crabtree Farms believes in a world where people are connected to one another, the land, and their own healthy body.

This class is sponsored by Thrivent Financial, and is in partnership with Crabtree Farms, The Chattery, and The Bitter Bottle.

