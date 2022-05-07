× Expand Kathryn Warren Baby Yoda will be one of many creative art cars featured alongside student art exhibits and international food at We Make in Coolidge Park on Saturday.

Join us in Coolidge Park for one of Chattanooga’s happiest days of the year! Mingle among artists, enjoy international food and see some amazing art from our students at Hamilton County. Artists, students and anyone with something fun on wheels will line their creations under the Market Street Bridge to celebrate our creative community. Register to bring your own creation, or come down to enjoy the art and vote for your favorite student art car. There are two awards for student art car lineup entries: The Golden Gnome for the People's Choice Award with $500 and the EPB Energy Pro, Green Art Car Award with $650 going to the class or student with the most creative Green Prix Art Car electrical or foot powered entry.