Maker Night

We will be offering a series of DIY instructor lead classes on Tuesdays nights in March and April.

Our first class will Tuesday, March 5th. We will be making no-sew fleece throws. The class will be led by Recreation Programming Specialist Maureen Davis.

We will offer several design choices to create a “72 fleece throw that you will tie.

Participants will need to bring a pair of sharp scissors. Light refreshments will be served.

Class Fee is $20.00 - Class size is limited to 12 participants and you must pre-register by Monday, March 4th.

Call (423) 209 -6892 to sign up.

Classes will have a 5 person minimum or they will be rescheduled.