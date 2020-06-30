Makerspace 1-on-1

Every Tuesday - Thursday from 4 - 8 pm, book a 1-on-1 with one of our Makerspace Specialists! Though our 4th Floor may not be open to the public at this time, our specialists are now offering 45-minute 1-on-1 online appointments.

Whether you need to prepare artwork for a future makerspace project or want help beginning your journey in vector art, our specialists can help you get started.

We are not able to create artwork for you or provide you with the specific software, but we are able to provide technical assistance to help you create files, navigate the tools and menus of the program, and save and export your work.

To book an appointment, visit our Online Appointments form.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfY2tzL-0MtznwIiURXaR7edsRkepIp3cGL9_nys0aNvw37tw/viewform

Please note: we require at least a 24 hours notice.