Makin’ Bacon: How to Make Bacon and Prosciutto - ONLINE CLASS

Ever wonder what goes into those delicious cured meats you enjoy so much? Join Danielle Shelton of Fermdamentals.com as she explains the art and science behind curing meat and demonstrates how to make bacon and prosciutto in your own home with simple ingredients.

Participants will also receive an email with recipes after the class is over.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/makin-bacon-how-to-make-bacon-and-prosciutto-online-class-tickets-103837767558

About the teacher:

Danielle Shelton is a food artisan, textile artist, writer, world traveler, and life-long learner. She is the blogger behind fermdamentals.com, who shares her passion for fermented foods and beverages online and through classes. Danielle is currently a PhD student in the Public History program at MTSU. She spends most of her time at home researching and writing with a kitty in her lap, in the kitchen coming up with tasty treats, or creating textile art.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.